Behind The News podcast – June 6, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: GBI probing shooting of inmate by Lakeland Police officer (3:30); Clinch Memorial opening family practice (7:20); Clinch County News and Lanier County Advocate win GPA awards (9:04); Former Clinch band director accused of sexual assault (13:30); Clinch girls basketball has new coach (16:45); Willacoochee City Council talks trash (21:05); Advocate story about Wendy Moore (25:40); Illegal aliens DO NOT receive “welfare” (27:05); and more. Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!