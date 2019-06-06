Behind The News podcast – June 6, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: GBI probing shooting of inmate by Lakeland Police officer (3:30); Clinch Memorial opening family practice (7:20); Clinch County News and Lanier County Advocate win GPA awards (9:04); Former Clinch band director accused of sexual assault (13:30);  Clinch girls basketball has new coach (16:45); Willacoochee City Council talks trash (21:05); Advocate story about Wendy Moore (25:40); Illegal aliens DO NOT receive “welfare” (27:05); and more. Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment