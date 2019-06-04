Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – June 4, 2019

In this edition of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, Ben & Blake discuss the following topics: They discuss funny news headlines (9:15); Girl Scout cookies (21:53); Top 5 animated movies that need to be made into live-action movies (40:25); dumb crook news (1:17:15); and what is happening in entertainment regionally (1:20:55). This podcast is produced by AIR Publications and sponsored by Acme Pharmacy of Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast!