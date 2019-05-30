Behind the News 5-30-19

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Laura Nipper discuss the following topics: Body found in Clinch County thought to belong to missing man (3:30); WWII vet runs through Clinch County on trek across the country (8:30); Soccer scholarship in Pearson(17:30); Sunday beer sales in Echols (19:30); Lanier officers honored (20:40); Fishing Rodeo in Lakeland (23:47); Review of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast (25:26)Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment