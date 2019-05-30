Behind the News 5-30-19

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Laura Nipper discuss the following topics: Body found in Clinch County thought to belong to missing man (3:30); WWII vet runs through Clinch County on trek across the country (8:30); Soccer scholarship in Pearson(17:30); Sunday beer sales in Echols (19:30); Lanier officers honored (20:40); Fishing Rodeo in Lakeland (23:47); Review of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast (25:26)Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!