Body found believed to be missing student

Authorities suspect a body found in northern Clinch County to be that of a South Georgia State student who has been missing since May 18.

Early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m., a body was found by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Department around two miles from where Cameron Fontaine’s automobile was recovered. Fontaine, 21, of Cordele, was last seen in his car in Clinch County on May 18. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, “The preliminary investigation indicates the remains are likely those of Fontaine, however final identification, as well as cause of death, will be determined during the autopsy by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon.”

A missing persons search was started for Fontaine on May 18. He visited his parents in Crisp County on May 15, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, which started the investigation.

According to Clinch County Sheriff Raymond Peterson, Fontaine’s car was found on Highway 441, around six miles north of Homerville. The body was found in a wooded area off of Highway 441 five days later.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912) 487-5316 or the GBI Region 4 office (912) 389-4103.