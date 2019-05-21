Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – May 21, 2019

| | 2

Strange things are afoot at Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast.

In this edition of the Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, they discuss the following topics: A recap of the series finale of Game of Thrones (spoiler alert!) (5:57); Ben & Blake are joined by guest Laura Nipper to share their TOP 5 ’80s movies (30:28); and a regional look at what’s going on in concerts and other entertainment options (1:33:24).  This podcast is produced by AIR Publications and sponsored by Acme Pharmacy of Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast!

Posted in Breaking News

2 Comments

  1. Jerome sherrod on May 21, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    If the heart goes out. It would be a shocking experience

    Reply
  2. Jerome sherrod on May 21, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    You can’t say fart on the Blake and Ben’s goofy I mean excellent adventure podcast.

    Reply

Leave a Comment