Behind The News podcast – May 16, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Interview with local farmer Russ Goodman about the UGA study that predicted a ‘Great Depression’ in Clinch and Echols counties over the a trade proposal (2:45); An update on spring football for Clinch County, Lanier County, and Atkinson County teams (18:00); Information about local high school graduations (20:56); Two men were sentenced in Atkinson County recently (22:34); News from the Pearson City Council (25:02); and a preview of upcoming Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast (27:55). Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!