Behind The News podcast – May 16, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Interview with local farmer Russ Goodman about the UGA study that predicted a ‘Great Depression’ in Clinch and Echols counties over the a trade proposal (2:45); An update on spring football for Clinch County, Lanier County, and Atkinson County teams (18:00); Information about local high school graduations (20:56); Two men were sentenced in Atkinson County recently (22:34); News from the Pearson City Council (25:02); and a preview of upcoming Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast (27:55). Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment