Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – May 14, 2019

| | 1

Strange things are afoot at Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast.

In this edition of the Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, they discuss the following topics: A recap of episode 5 of this season’s Game of Thrones (spoiler alert!) (5:48); Ben & Blake’s TOP 5 Favorite Band “Front Men” of all time (30:00); and a regional look at what’s going on in concerts and other entertainment options (1:08).  This podcast is produced by AIR Publications and sponsored by Acme Pharmacy of Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast!

Posted in Breaking News

1 Comment

  1. The Devil on May 17, 2019 at 3:52 am

    Where’s my shout out?!?!? I gave you the power to create this production! Idiots!

    Love –
    Mephistopheles

    Reply

