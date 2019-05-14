Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – May 14, 2019

Strange things are afoot at Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast.

In this edition of the Ben & Blake's Excellent Adventure podcast, they discuss the following topics: A recap of episode 5 of this season's Game of Thrones (spoiler alert!) (5:48); Ben & Blake's TOP 5 Favorite Band "Front Men" of all time (30:00); and a regional look at what's going on in concerts and other entertainment options (1:08).