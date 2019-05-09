Behind The News podcast – May 9, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Governor Brian Kemp’s visit to South Georgia (3:17); Clinch County’s run in the Class A baseball playoffs (5:04); Atkinson County’s soccer teams in the Class A playoffs (9:35); Spring football ongoing in Lanier, Atkinson and Clinch counties (11:42); Georgia’s Secretary of State visits Clinch County and Lanier County and explains new voting machines (16:40); Clinch County schools lose a basketball coach and band director (21:44); CCHS athletic banquet held (24:33); graduation coming up for area schools (30:17). Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

