Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – May 7, 2019

Strange things are afoot at Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast.

In this edition of the Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, they discuss the following topics: A recap of episode 4 of this season’s Game of Thrones (spoiler alert!) (6:00); Ben & Blake’s TOP 5 Favorite Movies of All-Time (25:35); and a regional look at what’s going on in concerts and other entertainment options (1:08). This podcast is produced by AIR Publications and sponsored by Acme Pharmacy of Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast!