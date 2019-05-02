Behind The News podcast – May 2, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Governor Brian Kemp’s scheduled visit next week to Clinch, Atkinson, and Echols counties (2:50); Clinch County High’s baseball team is facing Trion in the Class A playoffs (8:06); Atkinson County’s soccer teams are in the playoffs (9:15); Spring football has started in South Georgia (13:08); Atkinson County’s BOE makes administrative changes, and Clinch County officially has a new superintendent (19:17); what’s on this week’s Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast (21:30); “Fake News” and social media (25:50). Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!