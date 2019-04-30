Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – April 30, 2019

In the second edition of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, Ben Murray and Blake Pittman delve into the following topics: A discussion of Sunday’s huge Game of Thrones episode (5:00); their Top 5 Albums of All Time (20:45); Crazy News of the week (54:20); and a rundown of what’s happening in entertainment in the region (57:25). This podcast is produced by AIR Publications and sponsored by Acme Pharmacy of Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast!