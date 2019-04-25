Behind The News podcast – April 25, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: The closure of Pearson’s Piggly Wiggly supermarket (3:03); a report about the Suwannee Headwaters Project proposal in Fargo (6:43); Atkinson County in the soccer playoffs (12:19); The Clinch County Panthers and Class A baseball playoffs (15:15); police reports in the newspapers (22:08); introducing the new Ben & Blake Excellent Adventure podcast (25:10); and Working Women Week (24:13). Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!