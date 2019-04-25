Behind The News podcast – April 25, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: The closure of Pearson’s Piggly Wiggly supermarket (3:03); a report about the Suwannee Headwaters Project proposal in Fargo (6:43); Atkinson County in the soccer playoffs (12:19); The Clinch County Panthers and Class A baseball playoffs (15:15); police reports in the newspapers (22:08); introducing the new Ben & Blake Excellent Adventure podcast (25:10);  and Working Women Week (24:13). Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment