Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – April 23, 2019

Strange things are afoot at Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast.

Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast is a weekly entertainment podcast, analyzing all things in pop culture and entertainment – film, television, music, and much more. In this inaugural episode, Ben Murray and Blake Pittman delve into the following topics: Analysis of the first two episodes of the last season of “Game of Thrones” (3:58); Ben and Blake each reveal their Top 5 SuperHero movies or TV shows (19:50); a regional look at what’s going on in concerts and other entertainment options (48:08). This podcast is produced by AIR Publications and sponsored by Acme Pharmacy of Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast!