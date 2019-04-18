Behind The News podcast, April 18, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: The possibility of severe weather closes local schools (3:45); Milestones testing in area schools (4:50); GBI probe into missing evidence from Homerville Police Department (7:20); Clinch BOE chooses sole finalist for next superintendent (8:45); Supreme Court refuses to hear Rayonier case against Clinch County (11:00); Meeting in Fargo over Suwanee River project proposal (17:06); and an update on local high school baseball and soccer (20:23). Thanks to our sponsors – Rascals, Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

