Behind The News podcast – April 11, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: The Public Service Commission’s investigation into the 2018 Coffee Corner explosion in Homerville (4:00); An alleged sword-wielding fugitive is captured (8:00); Argyle’s Town Donkey (11:15);  Clinch Memorial having drawing for free mammograms (14:20); the GBI’s investigation into missing evidence from the Homerville Police Department (15:08); Lakeland’s Milltown Motorcade (22:22); a traffic stop leads to chase in Atkinson County (23:00); update on Region 2-A baseball standings (27:00). Thanks to our sponsors – Rascals, Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

