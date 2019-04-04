Behind The News podcast – April 4, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: New charges for Keyante Green in an Atkinson County triple homicide (3:57); an interview with Atkinson County High Principal Shane Miller, who recently accepted a superintendent’s position in Miller County (6:19); two local students being chosen by Slash Pine EMC for the Washington Youth Tour (24:01); Clinch Memorial Hospital has a new program and office (26:00); Clinch County High grad accepts head football coaching job at Ware County High  (27:50); two drug busts in Lanier County (29:25).  Thanks to our sponsors – Rascals, Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

 

