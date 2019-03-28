Behind The News Podcast – March 28, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Complaints made about the Homerville Police to the Homerville City Council, with a recording from the meeting (3:14): the future of Family Dollar in Pearson (20:15); the status of the Public Building Authority proposal in Lanier County (22:30); update on Region 2-A baseball (24:00); and a recent commitment and news from area high school football (26:55). Thanks to our sponsors – Rascals, Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!