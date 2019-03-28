Behind The News Podcast – March 28, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Complaints made about the Homerville Police to the Homerville City Council, with a recording from the meeting (3:14): the future of Family Dollar in Pearson (20:15); the status of the Public Building Authority proposal in Lanier County (22:30); update on Region 2-A baseball (24:00); and a recent commitment and news from area high school football (26:55). Thanks to our sponsors – Rascals, Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment