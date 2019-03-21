Behind The News podcast – March 21, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: The latest on the triple murder in Atkinson County (3:10); Local basketball players named All-State and All-Region (12:30); Lanier County Building Authority proposal (19:00); bills being considered from Senator Tyler Harper’s column (23:00); the latest “Saluting our Seniors” story (25:30). Thanks to our sponsors – Rascals, Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

