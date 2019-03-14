Behind The News podcast – March 14, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Breaking news about a deadly missing persons case in Atkinson County (4:00); law enforcement making gang-related arrests in Clinch County (6:45); District 176’s new rep in the State House (7:45); the future of Family Dollar in Homerville and Lakeland (11:30); Region 2-A high school baseball (13:30); news from the Pearson City Council (15:15); Tyreek Hill coming back to Atkinson County (21:10); the state championship ring fundraiser in Clinch County (24:30); and a deadly auto accident in Atkinson County (27:10). Thanks to our sponsors – Rascals, Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!