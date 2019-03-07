Behind The News podcast – March 7, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss a community meeting in Lanier County (3:45); talk about the apprehension of a fugitive in Douglas (8:46); report what happened with the Clinch County Pantherettes playing in the Class A basketball semifinals (10:38); delve into a recent Willacoochee City Council meeting (14:27); report that Atkinson County High dismissed two of their coaches (18:45); discuss the upcoming District 176 runoff election (20:59), set for Tuesday, March 12; and Len applauds our local state senators (22:12). Thanks to our sponsors – Rascals, Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment