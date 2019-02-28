Register, Tolle are this year’s STARs for CCHS

Clinch County High announced its STARs for 2019 Monday night.

At a Clinch County Lions Club banquet, held at Homerville United Methodist Church, Caleb Register was announced as this year’s STAR Student. As his STAR Teacher, Register chose his English teacher, David Tolle.

The STAR Student is the high school senior with the highest SAT score in their class. The STAR Student must also be in the top 10 percent, or among the top 10 students, in their class.

CCHS Principal Denise Brown and Assistant Principal Trent Hatton introduced the STAR Student and Teacher. Brown said Register has the highest current grade-point average in the senior class, and scored 1380 on the SAT. She said he plans to either attend Young Harris College or Valdosta State University after graduation. Brown also went over Register’s numerous extracurricular activities, including being in the band throughout his high school career, and service in numerous capacities in the community. Hatton said this is Tolle’s seventh time being selected as STAR Teacher in 14 years teaching at CCHS.

“It’s an honor that I don’t think I deserve, but I am honored and humbled by it,” said Tolle of being selected by Register. “As a student of literature and composition, Caleb wasn’t just content to do the work. He was interested in exploring themes, ideas, motifs. He is indeed a super achiever and a hard worker. Caleb is an extraordinary young man.”

Register said he had many great teachers impact him over his education in Clinch County, but that Mr. Tolle, who has taught him three times at CCHS, “stood out.”

The STAR program is sponsored locally by the Lions Club, and Monday’s recognition was the 57th year the Lions have honored the CCHS STAR Student and Teacher.

The STARs from CCHS will also be recognized at the regional STAR banquet in March in Valdosta.

Register is the son of Fred and Liane Register of Homerville.