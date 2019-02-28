Behind The News podcast – February 28, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman interview Clinch County Pantherette coach Tanya O’Berry about her team’s run in the Class A basketball playoffs (3:13); discuss Lanier County High starting a soccer program (14:26); discuss recently-retired Clinch County head football coach Jim Dickerson’s future plans (15:59); talk about a connection between Atkinson County’s proposal to combine the Probate and Magistrate courts and the District 176 House race (17:36); discuss the Guides to Clinch County and Guides to Atkinson County, in this week’s newspapers (21:00); and recent moves with the Clinch County School System and City of Homerville Police Department. Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News – the podcast that goes behind the headlines from The Clinch County News, Atkinson County Citizen, Lanier County Advocate, and Echols County Echo.