Behind The News podcast – February 21, 2019
In the inaugural Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman go “behind the news” to discuss the recent sentencing of former Atkinson County Probate Court Judge Margie O’Brien (3:30); talk about local teams making the Class A basketball playoffs (11:00); the House District 176 runoff (14:15); missing persons cases and unsolved deaths in Clinch, Lanier and Atkinson counties (19:30); School Superintendent searches in Clinch, Lanier and Echols counties (23:21); the proposal to combine the Probate and Magistrate courts in Atkinson County (25:10); and the start of high school baseball season (28:18). Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News – the podcast that goes behind the headlines from The Clinch County News, Atkinson County Citizen, Lanier County Advocate, and Echols County Echo.
1 Comment
Love the podcast. Keep up the great work and God bless newspapers.
D. Suggs
Sports Editor
Houston Home Journal