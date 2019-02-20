Valdosta Orthopedic makes major donation to state title rings

The 2018 Clinch County Panthers took a major step closer to paying for their state championship rings thanks to the generosity of Valdosta Orthopedic Associates.

Thursday, Valdosta Orthopedic Associates presented a $5,000 check to coaches Jim Dickerson and Don Tison to go toward state title rings for the 2018 football team. Dr. Charles Sanderlin and team trainer Adam Howard from VOA came to the school to present the check.

The donation is part of the Clinch County Athletic Booster Club’s effort to raise money for the rings. They recently held a raffle that raised over $7,500 for the cause. The VOA donation – along with another generous donation of $1,500 by Moore Farms of Manor – brings the goal of paying for all player rings a lot closer, according to Booster Club President Len Robbins.

“Valdosta Orthopedic Associates is a great friend and supporter of our school and students, and we greatly appreciate their generous donation,” said Robbins. “VOA acts as our trainer during the season, and do a fabulous job of caring for our students. We are very thankful for everything they do for the Clinch County Panthers, and our community.”

Robbins said that other donations are being accepted, and a fundraiser at Homerville’s Dairy Queen is also being planned. He said the school can’t legally pay for state championship rings, and all funds for rings have to come through fundraisers or onations. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the rings can contact Robbins at 912-487-5337 or CCHS Athletic Director Winston Peterson at 912-487-5366.

“We’d again like to thank all of those who participated in the raffle, and people like those at Moore Farms, who recently made a very generous donation,” said Robbins. “Our goal is to raise enough money so no player has to pay anything for their state championship ring, and we’re getting closer each day to reaching that goal.”