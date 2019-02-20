Homerville UMC unveils ‘Blessings Box’

Homerville United Methodist Church has a new “Blessings Box” outside the church for the community to utilize. Inside the box – located between the church and Clinch Brake & Alignment on Highway 441 South – will be household, personal and food items for people in the community to take. According to UMC Pastor Joseph Carter, the church plans to stock the “Blessings Box” with items, and others in the community are welcome to donate as well. Anyone in need can simply check the box and take what they need, at no cost. The box (pictured above, located in front of the playground) was built by Jerry Edwards, Keith Cox and Darrell Wetherington.
3 Comments
Thank you for blessing our community. Such a wonderful gift. God bless
Beautifully done….
What a wonderful idea, FUMC. You are truly blessed to have Joseph and Rebecca Carter in Homerville.