Clinch state basketball tournament schedule (with brackets)

The Clinch County Panthers will start the Class A basketball playoffs Saturday, hosting Schley County at 6 p.m.

The game will played at the CCHS gymnasium, pitting the tournament’s 12th seed (Clinch County, 17-8) vs. 21st-seeded Schley County (14-10). The winner will go on to face Region 7-A champ Wilkinson County (5th seed, 19-9) in the second round in Irwinton.

The Pantherettes, seeded 8th (19-6), will get a bye in the first round, and won’t play until either Wednesday, February 20, or Thursday, February 21, at Clinch County High.

In the second round, they will play the winner of Terrell County (13-13 – 24th seed) and Mitchell County (22-5, 9th seed). The winner of that will move on to the quarterfinals to face either Trion (12-12, 17th seed) or Pelham (17-9, 16th seed) or Greenville (25-2, 1st seed). The Pantherettes have already played both Mitchell and Greenville this season. At a tournament in Turner County in December, the Pantherettes defeated Mitchell County, 68-65, and lost to Greenville, 56-53.

Below are the brackets for both the boys and girls Class A basketball tournaments.