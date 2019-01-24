Clinch County’s MLK Day Parade By Editor | January 24, 2019 | 0 Scenes from Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. More pics in the January 23rd print edition of : Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tison chosen as next Panther head football coach January 25, 2019 | No Comments » School Superintendent to retire at end of year January 17, 2019 | No Comments » Dickerson announces retirement January 17, 2019 | 1 Comment »