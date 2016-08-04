Blueberry Plants for sale – Southern Highbush – Farthing and Meadow Lark. Call Bells Nursery in Clinch County at 912-599-0013. pd 8/6-8/27

Ranger Bass Boat – 17 ft. Metal flake, tournament model, trolling motor, trailer. $7,500 Call 912-487-3385. Located in Homerville pd 7/16-8/6

Computers for sale –Laptop for $100. Desktop for $100. Computer repair also. Call 912-487-3385 in Homerville. pd 7/16-8/6

Share in Guest Millpond located off Hwy 441 between Homerville and Pearson. Call (912) 487-2673. pd 7/30-8/20

Fill Dirt for sale. B & H Construction. $85 per load. Phone 912-614-8713. pd 8/6-9/24

For Sale – Two new Cannon Cartridge #128, Image Class MF4400/4500, printer cartridges. Sell for $40 each. Originally cost $102. Call The News Office at 912-487-5337 unf